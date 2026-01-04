Purdue nets commitment from JUCO defensive back
Purdue added a late 2026 commitment into the fold on Sunday, netting Northeastern Oklahoma A&M safety Ta’Vari Hampton.
Hampton was on an official visit to Purdue this week, and on the heels of that trip to West Lafayette, he is now locked in with the Boilermakers.
The junior college product was previously committed to UTEP, but kept his options open after not signing with the Miners in December. Hampton also held offers from Louisiana Tech, Ball State, Marshall, ULM, Texas State, Arkansas State, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, FAU, Coastal Carolina and others. In addition to those offers, Hampton was slated to visit both Arkansas and West Virginia, but the Boilermakers won out.
As a sophomore in 2025, he tallied 115 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and four interceptions as a sophomore, earning him second team NJCAA All-America honors.
Hampton becomes the 22nd commit in Purdue’s 2026 recruiting class and sixth defensive back, joining fellow JUCO standout Dax Noles, as well as Jett Goldsberry, Emoni Smith, Dana Greenhow and Raderrion Daniels.