10 junior high school softball pitchers who will dominate the circle

The 2026 high school softball season is beginning around the country as players are jumping onto the varsity earlier than ever, proving they can strike folks out and shut out the best teams in the country. We spotlight 10 of the most dominating Class of 2027 pitchers we expect to own the circle this 2026 season below:

The Tennessee Volunteers commitment can get it done whether she’s in the circle or at the plate and she’s proven that during her times playing in Virginia. In her sophomore campaign at Matoaca, Kaylee Hodges dominated opposing batters, owning a 0.27 earned run average along with 251 strikeouts. When she went up to the plate, she was a handle to deal with for her pitching counterparts, batting a cool .476 with a home run, 16 runs driven in, 20 hits and eight doubles for the Warriors. This spring, Hodges is expected to put up some big numbers once again.

En route to helping lead the Trenton Tigers to the FHSAA‘s Class 1A state championship, Addison Allaire certainly made a name for herself as she’s now committed to the University of Florida, right around the corner from the school. Last season for Trenton, Allaire was superb with a 12-2 record, 0.84 earned run average and striking out 184 batters. Allaire is already off to a solid start this spring with a 2-0 record and striking out 27.

New England is rich with high school softball talent and the state of Maine is no different when it comes to that. Leading the way out of the Pine Tree State is Florida State pledge Addison DeRoche, who was the top player out of Maine last season. Whether she needed to dominate opposing batters or show off her big bat, she did so in 100 innings of work, 0.49 ERA, 220 strikeouts and batted .475 with nine home runs and 37 runs driven in.

We dig into the Sunshine State again for pitching talent and there’s not too many better than the Pace Patriots’ ace. Hannah DeMarcus, who is committed to Auburn University, has picked up the torch from Jayden Heavener and made a name for herself in Florida’s Panhandle region. Last season at Pace, DeMarcus was nearly untouchable and went 23-3 with a 0.32 ERA and struck out 418 batters. When it comes to the top arms in Florida, you can’t go too far without mentioning the junior’s name.

Back into the New England region we go for the next high school softball pitcher we feel like is going to have a big year in Darien’s Vivian Knott, who is already committed to Stanford. Knott was a big reason the Blue Wave reached the FCIAC championship game last spring after a dominant season in the circle. As a sophomore, Knott owned a 11-2 record with an impressive 0.27 ERA and struck out 206 batters along the way. Knott wasn’t too shabby at the plate either, batting .490 with four home runs, eight doubles and 15 runs driven in.

The UCLA commitment in the 2025 high school softball season was arguably one of the most dominant pitchers in the country with the way she took on opposing batters. Coral Williams was always on the attack, finishing last spring with an eye-popping 17-0 record, 0.59 ERA, two no hitters, three shutouts and struck out 147 strikeouts. With the California high school softball season about to start, Williams is certainly one of the best not only in the Golden State, but in the nation.

Texas high school softball produces an abundance of talent on an annual basis and this year is no different as Melissa brings back pitcher Eloisa Maes to the mound. Last season for the Cardinals, Maes displayed her dominance in the circle on a weekly basis, winning 31 games and striking out 238 batters in nearly 146 innings of work. Now back for Melissa this fall, the Arizona commitment looks to add to her high school career with another strong spring campaign.

After the kind of season Bentonville had in the spring of 2025, it’s no secret that pitching had a huge hand in winning a Arkansas Class 6A state championship. A lot can be tied to the play of North Carolina State commitment Daylyn Osborne in the circle for Bentonville last season. Osborne last season for the state champs boasted a 22-3 record along with a 1.23 ERA and struck out 207 batters in 125.1 innings. Osborne is in line for a huge junior season in returning for Bentonville, making the Tigers a favorite to win another state crown.

Another pitcher we expect to shine in the circle this spring season out of the Lone Star State is that of Boyd’s Abby Atkinson, who is already committed to Stanford. Last season for the Yellowjackets, Atkinson was a dominant force as the pitcher owned a 12-2 record with a 0.84 earned run average and struck out 163 batters in 83.1 innings of work.

Last, but certainly not least is that of the University of Kentucky commitment Courtney Norwood, who helped South Warren boast a 34-4 record a year ago. Norwood split starts with junior Layla Ogden and will do so again this spring, but put up some pretty strong numbers nonetheless last season. As a sophomore, Norwood went 18-2 with a 0.93 earned run average and struck out 160 batters.