2027 three-star tight end transfers to Brentwood Academy (TN)

One of the top high school junior tight ends is heading to a Tennessee power for the 2026 season.

According to a social media post by 2027 three-star Judah Lancaster on New Year’s Eve, the tight end announced that he will be leaving IMG Academy and taking his talents to Brentwood Academy (Tenn.).

Here is the statement that Lancaster released on transferring to Brentwood Academy on Wednesday afternoon:

“Over the past several months, I’ve taken time to reflect on my goals, my growth, and the path that will best prepare me for what’s ahead. Every step of this journey has taught me something, and I’m grateful for the experiences that have shaped me both on and off the field. I want to thank the teachers and coaches who pushed me to be the best version of myself, challenged me to grow, and held me to a high standard. Your guidance and support have played a meaningtul role in my development, and I truly appreciate the time and effort you invested in me. A special thank you to Coach Flag for always being authentic, motivating me to keep my chin up, and encouraging me to continue pursuing my dreams-even in moments of adversity. That belief and honesty meant more than you know. With that said, I will be finishing my high school career at BRENTWOOD ACADEMY.”

Lancaster had minimal targets playing for IMG Academy’s national team, with the three-star tight end catching five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior tight end has ovetures from many of the top collegiate programs in the country, including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Texas A&M, respectively.

More about Brentwood Academy

Brentwood Academy, located in Brentwood, Tennessee, is a prestigious coeducational independent Christian school for grades 6-12. Established in 1969, it emphasizes academic excellence, spiritual growth, and character development. The school offers a rigorous curriculum, with a wide range of AP and honors courses, and a robust fine arts program. Brentwood Academy is also known for its strong athletic tradition, boasting numerous state championships. Its commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals is reflected in its diverse extracurricular activities, fostering leadership and community engagement among its students.

