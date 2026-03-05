2028 QB Woody Corey transfers to Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.)

Trent Dilfer is back as the head coach of Lipscomb Academy, where he spent 2019-2022 before becoming the head coach at UAB.

The Mustangs quickly became a power in Tennessee high school football under Dilfer and he’s now looking to bring the program back to similar heights. On Wednesday evening, it was reported that a quarterback has transferred to the school.

Woody Corey, a class of 2028 QB prospect, has transferred to Lipscomb from Noblesville (Ind.). Shayne Pickering of Prep Redzone Tennessee first reported the news, which Corey confirmed on Wednesday.

“Building something special here. Glad to be a part of a great program,” Corey wrote on X.

Corey didn’t see much action for the Miners in 2025, rushing for 14 yards and a touchdown while not recording a pass, per MaxPreps. Noblesville went 1-9 last season. The 6-foot-3 lefty now heads to Tennessee to play under a vaunted QB coach.

During Dilfer’s first tenure, the Mustangs went 44-10. They won three conference titles in a row from 2020-22. Since Dilfer’s departure for UAB, Lipscomb has not had a winning season, going 12-20 across the last three years.

In 2025, it went 3-8 and finished as the No. 31 team in Tennessee, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. With Dilfer back in charge, expectations will be high for the Nashville program. Corey could be the starting QB for the Mustangs in 2026.

More about Lipscomb Academy

Lipscomb Academy, located in Nashville, Tennessee, is a distinguished private school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Lipscomb Academy’s athletic teams are successful, often achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and prepared for future challenges.

For Tennessee high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Volunteer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Tennessee.