Boston Celtics' Joe Mazzulla attends Massachusetts high school boys hoops game

The Massachusetts high school boys basketball game between Malden Catholic and Xaverian Brothers had a special visitor on hand Tuesday night.

According to a social media post by the Boston Herald’s Brendan Connelly, Boston Celtics’ head coach Joe Mazulla took in some Massachusetts boys hoops action in checking out the Lancers and Hawks square off on the hardwood. Malden Catholic would come away handily with the 78-46 victory over Xaverian Brothers to improve to 7-0 on the season.

When it comes to NBA players and coaches attending high school basketball games, it has become more and more common this season to possibly catch one of the stars casually taking in prep hoops action.

Some NBA stars that have taken in high school basketball action this 2025-26 season includes free agent point guard Chris Paul, Portland Trailblazers’ guard Damian Lillard and former Washington Wizards’ standout John Wall.

Currently, Malden Catholic (7-0) is ranked No. 1 in the state per the latest Massachusetts 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings, according to the Massey Ratings.

Malden Catholic High School, located in Malden, Massachusetts, is a private, all-boys, college-preparatory school guided by Xaverian Brothers values. Known for its strong academic programs, competitive athletics, and emphasis on character development, MC fosters a supportive and inclusive environment. The school prepares students for success in higher education and beyond through rigorous academics, spiritual growth, and a commitment to service and leadership.

