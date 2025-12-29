Florida 2029 quarterback transfers to Manatee (Fla.)

There was plenty of 2029 prospects that shined this past Florida high school football season and one of them was quarterback Nolan Downes of IMG Academy’s junior national team.

After one season with the Ascenders, Downes will be making a move to another Bradenton-area school just up the road. Downes told Rivals on Sunday that he is transferring to 6-time state champion Manatee High School. The freshman signal caller already holds collegiate offers from Howard, Toledo, Sacramento State and UNLV.

The Hurricanes are just a year removed from competing in the Florida High School Athletic Association’s (FHSAA) Class 5A state semifinals, barely getting edged out by St. Thomas Aquinas in 2024. This past season for the Hurricanes was a step back as they finished 6-7, losing in the region final round to Riverdale.

Manatee started multiple quarterbacks this past season with one, Mason Summer, slated to return for the 2026 campaign. Summer appeared in 10 games, throwing for 994 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Downes had himself a superb freshman season for IMG’s junior national team, which finished with an 8-4 record and ended up winning a SSIA state championship. As a freshman, Downes ended the season completing 57 percent of his passes (144 of 250) for 2,175 yards, 26 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

The Hurricanes will be playing in a new district for the 2026 season, Class 5A, District 10, which includes three 2025 playoff teams in rival Palmetto, Parrish Community and Sumner, respectively.

More about Manatee High School

Manatee High School, located in Bradenton, FL, offers a comprehensive educational experience with a strong focus on academics, athletics, and the arts. The school’s athletics program, the Manatee Hurricanes, competes in various sports and has a rich history of success. The school fosters a supportive community environment and emphasizes the development of student-athletes both on and off the field.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.