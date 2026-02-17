Miami Central (Fla.) getting $3.5-million practice field renovation

The Miami Central (Fla.) football team practices on campus, but on a pretty battered natural grass practice field.

According to a Miami Central head coach Derrick Gibson, that will be no more moving forward for the Rockets. Gibson confirmed to Rivals on Tuesday morning that the school has broken ground on a new $3.5-million turf field installation, which the second-year head coach said will be for athletic practices and hosting junior varsity football games as well.

“Game changer for us,” Gibson said on Tuesday morning to Rivals. “We have nine state titles and with little resources when it comes to facilities, so this is a major step in the right direction. Great day to be a Rocket.”

According to the Miami Central Alumni Association, the new synthetic turf field will also serve soccer and have a track around it.

The project is expected to be finished up in time for the summer as the Rockets continue their search of winning the program’s 10th state championship in 2026. Miami Central last won a state title in 2022, winning the FHSAA’s Class 2M crown.

It adds to what is added excitement for the Miami Central Rockets heading into the 2026 campaign, as Gibson’s bunch is slated to open up the season in California against Orange Lutheran. The Rockets also have a September date versus Buford (Ga.), the No. 1 team to complete the last season according to the Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings.

Miami Central finished the 2025 campaign with a 9-2 record in Gibson’s first season as head coach and as the No. 7 in the state, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. The Rockets reached the Class 3A region final before falling to rival Miami Northwestern.

Gibson will once again have one of the top high school football teams in the Sunshine State as Miami Central will feature 2028 four-star cornerback Quartavius Lyons, 2027 four-star cornerback T’ari Miller and 2028 three-star linebacker Steven Moore, respectively.

