OKC Thunder organization in full force during Jalen Williams' high school jersey retirement ceremony

The Oklahoma City Thunder is one of the National Basketball Association’s top teams because of the genuine support among its players with each other. However, during Jalen Williams’ high school jersey retirement ceremony, the entire organization was in attendance.

As Sports 360 Arizona sports journalist Eliav Gabay posted on X, the Thunder requested 60 spots at the Perry High School gymnasium for their players, coaches, and staffers. The Thunder are in town to face the Phoenix Suns on February 11 and made the trip from Phoenix to Gilbert.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Republic’s Richard Obert reported that Jalen Williams is the first Perry athlete to have his jersey retired. His jersey number 11 will have a permanent place on the gymnasium wall two months after Santa Clara University retired his college basketball jersey (No. 24).

In addition to the Oklahoma City Thunder personnel in attendance, Williams’ family and friends were also present to congratulate the 2025 NBA All-NBA Third Team and All-Defensive Second Team member. Perry’s current players were also in the gym, wearing JDub shirts before their game against Chandler Hamilton.

Jalen Williams helped the Thunder win the 2025 NBA championship after a grueling seven-game series against the Indiana Pacers. The Perry High Athletics honored him with a post on X after Oklahoma City clinched its first franchise title.

But before becoming one of the league’s premier two-way players, he was a 5-foot-11 guard at Perry. While he did not lead the Panthers to a state championship, Williams averaged 25 points per game during his senior year (2018-19). After his stint with the Broncos, the Thunder selected him in the first round (12th overall) of the 2022 NBA draft.

Last season, Williams averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.6 steals in 69 regular-season games. Those numbers helped him earn his first NBA All-Star selection.