Roswell (Ga.) Centennial Alums, NBC's Maria Taylor and Seahawks' Mike Macdonald, meet on Super Bowl stage

When zeros were across the board and the Seattle Seahawks were winners of Super Bowl LX on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, two former Centennial High School (GA) classmates crossed paths on the podium for championship presentation.

NBC Sports’ host Maria Taylor and Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald shared the stage for the Super Bowl LX trophy presentation. Taylor was the first woman to present the Super Bowl trophy since 1992 and Macdonald led the Seahawks to its second-ever championship in program history.

“Just two kids from Centennial High School that made it to the Super Bowl! 🏆,” Taylor posted on her X social media page late Sunday night.

Just two kids from Centennial High School that made it to the Super Bowl! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kBAFbStOWd — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) February 9, 2026

Taylor and Macdonald didn’t just attend the same high school in Georgia, but they also went to the same college as well, with the pair also attending the University of Georgia.

The two attended Centennial High School in the early 2000’s as Taylor graduated in 2005 and Macdonald in 2006, respectively.

More about Centennial High School

Centennial High School is part of the Fulton County School System. Known for its strong academics and athletics programs, it serves students in grades 9-12. The school offers various extracurriculars, including a competitive football program that once had an undefeated regular season in 2002. The Knights also excel in basketball, cross country, and swimming, among other sports. Centennial fosters a culture of achievement in both academics and athletics, promoting student growth and success on multiple fronts.

