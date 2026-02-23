States with the most recruits in the latest 2027 Rivals300 rankings

The latest Rivals300 recruiting rankings update for the 2027 class are out and the usual suspects are on the list of states topping the country, with the most talent-rich (and population-dense) being well-represented across the board.

Texas holds the edge over second-place Georgia for producing the most Rivals300 2027 talent, with California at No. 3 ahead of fourth-place Florida. Ohio stands alone in the fifth and final spot.

With the rankings release, Rivals is breaking down where the top 300 prospects in the country this cycle hail from as we’re in the off-season phase of the high school football season:

Texas – 38

The latest Rivals300 update for the 2027 cycle sees the Lone Star State where they were for the 2026 class: at the top. Texas has six more players than the next closest state (Georgia) in this set of rankings and expectations are this could grow with the talent that’s everywhere in the Lone Star State.

Taking the top spot amongst all the 2027 prospects this time around is 5-Star Plus Texas Tech defensive line commitment Jalen Brewster of Cedar Hill. The other player from Texas to join Brewster in the Top 15 in the latest update is 5-Star Plus North Crowley defensive back John Meredith, who is No. 2 overall.

Georgia – 32

The Peach State remains right behind Texas in the 2027 recruiting hierarchy, but the latest update shows that the gap is closing with California as the only four more players than the Golden State. In this latest 2027 cycle update, there’s plenty of names from Georgia that have proven their value on the field and are among the top prospects in the nation bar none.

Georgia’s highest ranked player from this 2027 class is five-star EDGE David Jacobs, who is already committed to Ohio State. Four-star safety Kamarui Dorsey (Texas A&M commit) is the only other player inside of the Top 25 with Jacobs.

California – 28

California sees itself slightly higher when it comes to prospects within the 2027 class compared to the 2026 as it sits just four behind Georgia at No. 3. The Golden State’s highest ranked prospect this time around is Long Beach Ploy defensive back Donte Wright, who is committed to Georgia.

Joining Wright among the top 50 prospects in the Rivals300 from California are five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson (No. 36) and four-star defensive lineman Myels Smith (No. 45).

Florida – 26

The Sunshine State stands alone in the fourth spot in this latest cycle, with the Sunshine State not among the top three, unlike the 2026 updates.

Though Florida trails Texas, Georgia and California, the state doesn’t lack for talent in this cycle, with three players checking in within the Top 30 in the country. At No. 3 is Five-Star Plus offensive lineman Mark Matthews, who is joined by linebacker Kaden Henderson and wide receiver Nick Lennear within the Top 30 prospects.

Ohio – 13

Remaining in the fifth spot in the latest Rivals300 2027 update is the Buckeye State with 13 prospects, which is right where Buckeye State placed when it came to the final 2026 cycle.

Though Ohio doesn’t have any players within the Top 30, right outside of it at No. 31 is four-star interior offensive lineman Kellen Wymer, who is already committed to Ohio State. Only other player from Ohio within the Top 50 in this latest update is five-star wide receiver Jamier Brown.

Other states with recruits in the Rivals300

12 – Louisiana

11 – Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, Tennessee

10 – Mississippi

9 – Alabama, Pennsylvania

8 – Michigan

6 – Oklahoma, South Carolina

5 – Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia

4 – Arizona, Missouri, Wisconsin

3 – Hawaii, Nevada, Washington

2 – Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah

1 – Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, New Mexico, New York, Oregon

