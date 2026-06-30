2026 QB Impact Study: LSU's Sam Leavitt

Welcome to the middle of summer – also known as Talking Season – when we again look over rosters, and again predict the schedule, and again talk the year out before a single snap is taken.

Power Rankings and Way-too-Early Lists aside, QB Talk always seems to rise above the noise and drive a good deal of narratives. And, I wanted to join to discussion.

Fresh off the annual QB Impact Study, where I chart the nation’s top returning passers against their hardest opponents, I wanted to shine some light on the ones who I expect to be among the most impactful in 2026. Metrics that matter, traits that translate versus worthwhile adversaries, or “good on good”– that kinda thing.

This piece will focus on LSU-transfer Sam Leavitt, one of the best downfield throwers in the game.

Sam Leavitt — LSU, Impact QB No. 2

RS JR · 6’2 200 · 65.8 ESPN QBR

Trait Tags

Ace accuracy

Tight window winner

Backyard baller

Happy feet

Downfield dimer

Vision miscues

Impact Study Grades

Style Overall Ceiling Floor Accuracy Mobilty Arm Processing Pressure Handle Wiry Playmaker B+ A- B A B+ B+ C+ B-

Skinny:

One of college football’s most well-rounded playmakers. Consistently impresses with the ball in his hand. Cutthroat downfield accuracy, plus-drive and zip, well-oiled operation. Nimble with great acceleration/deceleration skills. Vision, trust, and anticipation still needs work.

Sam Leavitt’s Impact Study Pass Chart

Opponents (6): Miss. St. (5-7), Texas St. (6-6), Baylor (5-7), TCU (8-4), Texas Tech (12-1), and Houston (9-3)

Mechanics & Processing

Leavitt throws a nice football. Tight and tidy, his release is often snappy and fluid. There’s no wasted motions anywhere in his quick, heavy hammer motion. And without kinks and inconsistencies, his arm talent can really shine amongst a crowded field of passers.

His dropback footwork can be a bit shoddy. But once he’s set and firing, he has the juice to test all levels. Each of the last two Impact Studies, his Depth Adjusted Accuracy% – that applies more weight the further passes travel downfield – cracked 59 percent. His clip this go-around finished as group’s best.

But while Leavitt’s arm is golden, his vision and anticipation is suspect. At times, he flashed tremendous next-level awareness clocking an uncapped route. And others, he buffers, bails and invites heat. Since he lacks ideal size, navigating throwing lanes in the pocket can slow down his gaze. Though predominantly confident and aggressive, he left plays on the field last fall.

At this stage, he needs ‘to see it’ in order to throw it. Middle and obstructions defenders spooked him and there weren’t as many layered attempts. To create a buffer zone to help his vision, it’s not unordinary to see Leavitt operate with deep drops. Not only does this help his depth perception but also makes it harder for rushers to get to him. Either way, he was far less patient to hang tough compared to 2024. He was seemingly more comfortable improvising to beat the rush then throw.

Easy buttons helped mitigate the vision issues some, though they weren’t featured at a crazy high rate in his sample. But knowing how important they are to his upside, Leavitt leans into being a good salesman. He can feign the run with his back to the secondary and still whip around and locate his man promptly and accurately. And since this usually helps move the second-level defenders out of his line of sight, he was far less likely to second-guess attacking their spots. Over the last two Impact Studies, the Tiger transfer has a 19:1 Explosive:Interceptable ratio. For those curious, Lane Kiffin’s offense has had a Play Action Rate over 30 percent for three-straight seasons.

For what it’s worth, Kiffin has praised Leavitt’s mentality and cerebral approach in his time with the Tigers. Despite being asked to drink from a firehose, he’s been able to absorb the playbook and be in an excellent spot with the scheme ahead of fall camp.

Arm & Accuracy

Leavitt’s arm strength might be a tier or two below elite. He can scootch and bounce when drumming up extra might on his longer attempts. Still, he’s still capable of making some jaw dropping throws. A couple tosses in his sample cracked 50 yards. And in terms of serving up consistent, catchable downfield passes, he’s as bankable as any slinger in college football. Matching his overall Uncatchable%, his 16.4 percent clip on throws over ten yards past the line was the lowest figure for any Power4 passer in our Study.

Leavitt has the ability to nail wideouts in stride outside the numbers, drill inbreakers, leverage backshoulders, and loft airy chances to the field. He’s even skilled at altering arm angles and dabbling with no looks. He’s a pure dot who has a magnificent understanding of timing and control of his offerings. He landed in the upper quartile of qualifiers to don both a plus-Downfield Accuracy% on a plus-Downfield Makeup%. Justifying his courage to let it rip, none of his peers bested his 53.9 percent Deep Accuracy%.

However, this past season, Leavitt’s placement figures were more on the really, really good side of things than platinum-plus. Though still very consistent and trustworthy, sour attempts were visible. Uncharacteristically, he’d dirt throws, lose steam trying over the middle, or air mail outside the numbers. Midrange attempts experienced the largest concentration of turbulence. And overall, a fifth of his attempts were charted as tossups. Paired with his ho-hum result stats, haters will surely cling to their stance he’s nothing more than an offensive executive who can move a little.

But, I’ll hear none of it. Only six Impacters were on-target on at least half of their downfield throws; and Leavitt was one of them. He’s been consistently sterling on high difficulty throws and able to elevate his offense. Even though tight windows stunted some of his stats, Leavitt’s process was still sturdy. On a per throw basis, both his such Accuracy% and Uncatchable% were top5-worthy.

Mobility & Pressure

As skilled as Leavitt is slinging the pill, he might be the most underrated athlete at the position when it comes to his legs. Not only can the Bayou Bengal dunk on a goalpost following his successful injury rehab, but he is a very impressive open field athlete who can start-stop smoothly. Not on a dime, per say, but he constantly made plays in this fashion okie doking would-be tacklers. Plus, he’s been clocked running a 4.6 40-yard dash.

His burst, twitch, and contact balance are constantly on display both in and outside of structure. Leavitt was one-of-three P4ers to rock a +9.0 Y/A and +60% Success Rate on scrambles in the Impact Study. At the time of his injury, no player in college football commanded a better EPA/run than his 0.59 clip. Half of his designed runs resulted in a fresh set of downs or six points. And the icing on top, he’s been an electric sack eraser as a starting major conference quarterback. Along with being 1-of-13 Impacters with a positive Erasure:Sack ratio, only three of his peers negated more takedowns than his 20.

And though he operated more from inside of the pocket compared to his 2024 sample, Leavitt stayed aggressive and potent when beyond the bookends. In addition to these throws often being his lengthiest in terms of distance, that was usually the case in terms of yardage gained. With his line of sight cleared up, he often had the green light to hunt for homeruns. Almost a quarter netted at least 20 yards. The tenacity begat boo boos, but his placement stats still tended to be on the good side of the Impact average.

That said, pressure – both natural and self-inflicted – accentuated his recent shortcomings. His accuracy was still relatively serviceable. But ostensibly, everyone had stabs at those passes, not just his receivers. Far too many throws got away from him and could have been intercepted. And despite his nimbleness and swift feet, even he couldn’t negate every hurry.

Nonetheless, he managed to yield a green Y/A, First Down+TD Rate, and Explosive Pass Rate. If that’s the bad end of his bell curve under duress, his backers ought to feel rosy.

Passing Floor / In Structure

Leavitt’s average frame can constrict his play inside of structure. Whether trying to anticipate his man breaking or flat-out failing to clock a nearby defender, he was not as potent in 2025 as a dropback passer. His awesome accuracy remained. But with an uptick in interceptables, he’s undoubtedly rocking a slight stench at the moment. Plus, his Success Rate landed on the bad side of the Impact average for the second-straight year, stressing his efficiency could stand to improve.

His dropback distribution skills have potential. But far too often Leavitt hunted for throws not worth the squeeze. Contested, short of the sticks, gamed by presnap leverage – whatever the case, his bottomline buckled without being as good generating explosives. With his gaze isolated to certain areas of the field, questions exist on if he can handle many of the full-field reads and complete patterns found within Kiffin’s and Charlie Weis’ scheme.

Though I am optimistic he won’t press as much, Leavitt’s pass floor is a little bit flimsy ahead of this fall. Stripping away play actions, RPOs, and screens, the general concerns with his dropback pass profile are further amplified. Accurate but the completions are generally short of desired gains with too many interceptables. In back-to-back Studies, he’s delivered a single-digit Explosive Pass Rate despite terrific placements stats and green ANY/A. Lacking ideal size and still finding his footing delivering down-to-down consistency, he can be an easy passer to fade; especially if he wasn’t coming off an injury.

Still, playmakers with his acumen of dotting dimes downfield, negating heat, and legging it out are worth backing. And considering who he’s playing for, one has to imagine Leavitt will have his best season yet.

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