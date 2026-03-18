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Women's Sports News
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Women's Sports
Louisville's Skylar Jones is no longer with the team
Talia Goodman
1 hour ago
Women's Basketball
2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament: Updated bracket matchups, results, schedule, TV
Daniel Hager
4 hours ago
Women's Sports
Freshmen to watch in women's basketball NCAA Tournament
Talia Goodman
21 hours ago
Women's Sports
Penn State hires Tanisha Wright as next women's basketball coach
Talia Goodman
23 hours ago
On3 Basketball
Nielsen releases Top 10 most popular women's college basketball teams of 2025-26 regular season
Nick Schultz
03/18/26
Women's Sports
Six women's college basketball teams on 'Cinderella' watch
Talia Goodman
03/18/26
On3 NIL
Great Clips signs UConn's Alex Karaban, Purdue's Braden Smith, UCLA's Gabriela Jaquez to NIL deals
Nick Schultz
03/18/26
Rivals
Top 2026 recruit Sara Okeke commits to USC
Talia Goodman
03/17/26
Women's Sports
Twenty of On3's women's basketball assistant coaches to eye for a head coaching jump
Talia Goodman
03/17/26
Women's Sports
South Carolina Upstate's Cassie Gallagher plans to enter transfer portal
Talia Goodman
03/17/26
Softball
College Softball Rankings: ESPN, USA Softball shake up top 25 after Week 6
Jonathan Wagner
03/17/26
Women's Sports
UAB's Cali Smallwood plans to enter transfer portal
Talia Goodman
03/17/26
Women's Sports
Kent State's Mya Babbitt plans to enter transfer portal
Talia Goodman
03/17/26
Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball Rankings: AP Top 25 gets new look ahead of NCAA Tournament
Grant Grubbs
03/16/26
Women's Sports
On3 2025-26 Women's Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker
Talia Goodman
03/16/26
Women's Sports
NCAA women's basketball Tournament bracket breakdown
Talia Goodman
03/16/26
On3 Basketball
2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Field of 68 teams, March Madness bracket revealed
Nick Schultz
03/16/26
Women's Basketball
NCAA Women's Tournament bracket: Top 16 seeds revealed ahead of Selection Sunday
Steve Samra
03/14/26
Women's Sports
NCAA Tournament women's basketball Top 16 reveal
Talia Goodman
03/14/26
Women's Sports
USF head coach hot board: Top candidates to take over
Talia Goodman
03/13/26
Women's Sports
Jan Jensen navigating Iowa’s next chapter
Talia Goodman
03/13/26
Women's Pro
Erin Jackson talks having 'more fun' at 2026 Winter Olympics, 'amazing' expereince with Hershey's
Brian Jones
03/11/26
Women's Sports
2025-26 women's college basketball coaching carousel
Talia Goodman
03/11/26
On3 Basketball
WAC backs off tournament threat after Utah Valley puts $1 million in escrow
Alex Byington
03/11/26
Women's Sports
Kansas City hires Candi Whitaker as head coach
Talia Goodman
03/11/26
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