NCAA approves landmark age-based eligibility model

The NCAA Division I Cabinet has unanimously voted to approve the age-based eligibility model, sources tell On3. It’s a landmark moment for the NCAA, marking a shift away from the model that allowed athletes four seasons of competition over five years with no age restrictions.

The age-based model calls for an athlete’s eligibility clock upon initial full-time enrollment in college or at the beginning of the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever occurs earlier. The Cabinet’s decision is not final until its meeting concludes on Wednesday.

The age-based eligibility implementation will begin this summer.

“I’m pretty optimistic it’s going to happen,” NCAA president Charlie Baker told ESPN in April. “Mostly because the primary conversation hasn’t been about the idea of an age-based eligibility model being controversial. A lot of people are familiar with it because they’ve dealt with it in other settings, and they understand the simplicity of it.”

The cabinet tweaked the age-based model in May after recommendations from stakeholders in men’s ice hockey, men’s basketball and the service academies. Concerns had been raised in hockey because players are typically older when they enroll, having spent time in juniors or prep school.

Back in May, the cabinet outlined the implementation process for athletes with remaining eligibility who are already enrolled in college, along with recruits who turned 19 prior to 2026 and who have not yet enrolled. Athletes whose fourth season of collegiate eligibility was completed by spring 2026 will not receive additional eligibility.

Currently enrolled athletes with eligibility remaining after the 2025-26 academic year will be allowed to apply the age-based model or continue with the previous eligibility rules, whichever is most beneficial to that individual.

The cabinet previously reiterated that for current athletes, any waivers regarding eligibility under current rules must be submitted by schools and conferences no later than July 31.

The age-based model is similar to an idea included in an executive order issued by President Donald Trump on April 3.