2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper shakes up Top QB Rankings following NFL Combine

Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper updated his Top 10 QB list following the NFL Scouting Combine. This quarterback class isn’t necessarily as loaded as others, but there could be some gems to be had.

It’s highlighted by Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. The Indiana QB had the best year of his career and led the Hoosiers to a 16-0 season, winning the national title.

So without further ado, let’s dive into Kiper’s latest rankings at the most important position. We start at the top.

Mendoza tops Kiper’s QB list once again as the Heisman Trophy winner pivots towards the draft. Nothing in the scouting combine changed that fact!

Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 72% completion percentage last year. Pretty much a slam dunk for the No. 1 overall pick by the Raiders.

Alabama QB Ty Simpson (Kirby Lee / Imagn Images)

Simpson impressed during the scouting combine, so he’s next up in Kiper’s QB rankings. The former Alabama starter might be the best kept secret in this draft, causing teams to trade back into the first round to get him.

Simpson opted to enter the 2026 NFL Draft after just one season as the Crimson Tide’s starting QB. He threw for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns to just five interceptions on 64.5% passing.

The ever-infamous Carson Beck! Kiper has him No. 3 in his QB rankings for the draft after an impressive season for the Hurricanes and even after being booed during the combine!

The Hurricanes’ signal caller threw for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 72.4% completion percentage (ACC leader). Overall, Beck has 11,725 yards, 88 touchdowns, 32 interceptions and a 69.5% completion percentage in his college career with Miami and Georgia.

Nussmeier was once thought of as a QB that could be the top pick in the draft. Instead, struggles and injuries hampered him in 2025.

Still, Kiper has the former LSU signal caller in his top five. As The Bengal Tiger points out, there are a few teams that could use him and develop him behind established starters, biding his time.

© Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Allar, like Nussmeier, was bit by the injury bug this season and limited to just six games. He rounds out the top five QBs for Kiper at this moment.

Allar has all the tools in terms of his size and arm strength. But going into the NFL, he’s going to need some development and polishing, especially coming off the injury.

Green is an exciting QB prospect going into the pros. The dual threat was a star at Arkansas and he’s next up on Kiper’s list.

This past season, Green had 2,714 yards, 19 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 60.7% completion percentage. He added 777 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Another North Dakota State QB is making waves in Kiper’s NFL Draft lists. Payton was a productive dual-threat signal caller in his lone season as the starter for the Bison.

In 2025, he threw for 2,719 yards, 16 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 72% completion percentage. He ran for 777 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Another QB on Kiper’s list that could’ve been thought of as a No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Klubnik’s career was highlighted by a great 2024 season, but ‘25 was one of disappointment for the entire program and Dabo Swinney.

After a career-high 36 touchdowns and 3,693 yards in 2024, Klubnik was limited to 2,943 yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 games this year. He’s got the potential, but 2025 was certainly concerning.

The Starkville, Miss. native is next up on Kiper’s Top 10 QBs after going 23-12 over the past three seasons as the Fightin’ Illini’s starting quarterback. That included a strong senior season in Champaign.

Altmyer capped his Illinois career with a breakout senior season. He set career highs with 3,007 passing yards and 22 touchdowns on 67.4% passing in 2025.

To finish up Kiper’s Top 10 QBs in this year’s NFL Draft, he goes to Robertson. After starting his career at Mississippi State, Robertson turned into a solid starter at Baylor in recent seasons.

This past year, he set career highs! Robertson had 3,681 yards, 31 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 60.3% completion percentage.

Just missed: Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt