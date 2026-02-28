2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Fastest 40-yard dash times for running backs

Saturday marked one of the biggest days at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. The skill players performed their drills, starting with running backs in the 40-yard dash.

All eyes were on Jeremiyah Love, the former Notre Dame standout who ranks as NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s No. 2 overall prospect. He opted to run the 40-yard dash on Saturday as he looked to prove his status as the top RB in the 2026 class. Arkansas’ Mike Washington led the charge among the 10 running backs who ran.

The running backs got the day started at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Here are the fastest times in the event.

1. Mike Washington, Arkansas – 4.33 seconds

In one year at Arkansas, Mike Washington put up the best numbers of his career. He also led the running backs in the 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, clocking a 4.33.

Washington set career-highs with 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025 after transferring to Arkansas from New Mexico State. He began his college career at Buffalo, spending three years with the Bulls from 2021-13.

2. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame – 4.36 seconds

Considered the top running back in the 2026 NFL Draft, Jeremiyah Love impressed in the 40-yard dash. He turned in a 4.36 in his second attempt to sit second among the group of RBs.

Love was a Heisman Trophy finalist this past season at Notre Dame, capping off a strong two-year run as the starting running back. He set the Fighting Irish’s single-season touchdown record with 18 rushing and three receiving, while also rushing for 1,372 yards across 12 games in 2025.

3. Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest – 4.37 seconds

The first running back to step up in the 40-yard dash set a strong tone. Demond Claiborne logged a 4.37 to rank in the top half of running backs at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Claiborne had back-to-back impressive seasons at Wake Forest to cap off his four-year college career. In his role as the lead back, he had 1,956 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns while adding two receiving touchdowns from 2024-25.

4. Jam Miller, Alabama – 4.42 seconds

Injuries impacted his production at Alabama, but Jam Miller still impressed in the 40-yard dash on Saturday. He came in at 4.43 seconds to sit No. 4 among running backs.

Miller became the lead back at Alabama this past season, but suffered from injuries and offensive line struggles. In four years with the Crimson Tide, he ran for 1,596 yards and 13 touchdowns, including a career-high seven scores in 2024.

5. Eli Heidenreich, Navy – 4.44 seconds

Navy snipe Eli Heidenreich scored his first two touchdowns of the season in the opener against Virginia Military Institute. (Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images)

During his time at Navy, Eli Heidenreich did it all in the Midshipmen’s option offense. He entered the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine as a running back and clocked in at 4.45 seconds.

On the ground, Heidenreich had 499 rush yards and three touchdowns in 2025, but he did the bulk of his work in the passing game with 941 receiving yards and six touchdowns. On the whole, he had 109 receptions for 1,994 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns during his three years in Annapolis.

T-6. Seth McGowan, Kentucky – 4.49 seconds

Despite arriving at Oklahoma as a true freshman in 2020, Seth McGowan was on the field for three seasons of college football. He ended his career at Kentucky in 2025 and found the end zone 12 times as a senior.

McGowan ran for 725 yards to lead the UK backfield after transferring from New Mexico State. In 2024 with the Aggies, he had 823 rushing yards to go with three touchdowns.

T-6. Jadarian Price, Notre Dame – 4.49 seconds

The other half of Notre Dame’s two-headed monster in the backfield, Jadarian Price also had a key role on special teams. He had two kickoff return touchdowns in 2025, and he clocked in at 4.50 in the 40-yard dash on Saturday.

In three years with the Fighting Irish, Price ran for 1,692 yards and 21 touchdowns, including a career-high 11 scores in 2025. He also had three career kickoff returns while taking back 22 during that time.

8. Adam Randall, Clemson – 4.50 seconds

After spending three years as a receiver at Clemson, Adam Randall transitioned to running back in 2025. He did so seamlessly and also clocked in at 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Saturday.

Randall ran for 814 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025 to help lead Clemson. During his four-year career, he also had 84 receptions for 787 yards and five touchdowns as both a receiver and running back.

9. Robert Henry, UTSA – 4.52 seconds

In three years at UTSA, Robert Henry continued to get better. He turned in the best year of his career in 2025, as well, as he topped the 1,000-yard mark.

Henry ran for 1,045 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior with the Roadrunners. In three seasons with UTSA, he had 2,339 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns, including a career-best 11 scores in 2023.

10. Emmett Johnson, Nebraska – 4.56 seconds

One of the most intriguing running back prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, Emmett Johnson broke out in 2025 after opting to stay at Nebraska. He led the Big Ten in rushing as a redshirt junior to put himself squarely in the draft conversation.

Johnson set career-highs with 1,451 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns this past season. He also led the Big Ten in carries with 251 rushing attempts to lead the Nebraska backfield.

The running backs were the first group up on Saturday at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Quarterbacks and wide receivers are also on the docket as part of the third day of on-field drills.