The Baltimore Ravens are “close” to hiring Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito to the same role, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec reported. He marks a key hire for new Ravens coach Jesse Minter.

Esposito arrived at Michigan in 2024 after serving as defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Western Michigan from 2017-23. Prior to that, he was the head coach at NAIA Davenport from 2014-16, where he helped the program launch. In their debut season, the Panthers went 6-5 as an independent, and Esposito then left for Western Michigan.

Esposito worked closely with former Michigan star Mason Graham on the Wolverines’ defensive line in 2024 before he became a first-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns. Now, he appears in position for his first NFL opportunity under Minter, who’s preparing for his first season as Ravens head coach.

Minter previously worked on the Baltimore coaching staff from 2017-20, working his way up from a defensive assistant to defensive backs coach during that time. He spent time as Michigan’s defensive coordinator from 2022-23, but did not overlap with Lou Esposito during that time.

Minter followed Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 as defensive coordinator. The Chargers’ defense ranked ninth in the NFL in points allowed this past season, and their 4,849 yards allowed ranked fifth in the league.

As Minter began to build out his staff, he made splashes at both coordinator spots. Baltimore hired Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle to the same role and brought in Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver – who received multiple head-coach interviews this cycle – as DC.

Doyle spent the 2025 season under new Chicago head coach Ben Johnson, though he did not have play-calling responsibilities. Still, he was a key voice working to develop quarterback Caleb Williams, and the Bears made a run to the NFC Divisional Round.

Weaver, meanwhile, has been in the mix for head coach openings the last few offseasons, though he ultimately stayed with the Dolphins. His hire marks a return to Baltimore, where he played from 2002-05 and worked on staff from 2021-23. He started out as defensive line coach and run game coordinator in 2021 and became assistant head coach from 2022-23.