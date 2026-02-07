Report: Cowboys adding Robert Muschamp, nephew of Will Muschamp, to their staff

The Cowboys made another interesting addition to their coaching staff on Saturday. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, former Chargers defensive quality control coach Robert Muschamp is joining Dallas.

“The #Cowboys are hiring #Chargers defensive quality control coach Robert Muschamp, sources tell @CBSSports,” Zenitz posted on X. “Before the Chargers, worked at the college level at Georgia and Tennessee.”

It’s not hard to recognize that last name. Muschamp is the nephew of prominent college football coach Will Muschamp. He just landed the Texas defensive coordinator gig.

The hire represents another outside-the-box decision from Dallas. Whether it works out or not remains to be seen, but the Cowboys are pulling from a myriad of different avenues for their staff.

Meanwhile, Muschamp isn’t the only coach from the college ranks joining Dallas this offseason. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys hired Chidera Uzo-Diribe to be their outside linebackers coach under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Uzo-Diribe will make his way to the NFL via the Georgia Bulldogs. It’s a staff loss for Kirby Smart but a major gain for a Cowboys team looking to revitalize their defense. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed the hire.

Uzo-Diribe spent four seasons in Athens, joining the Georgia staff ahead of the 2022 season. To no surprise, he worked with a stacked roster and continually turned the talent into production. Some elite players went from UGA to the next level because of their work under Uzo-Diribe. Dallas has to be hoping for similar results, especially since pass rush is an area needing improvement moving forward.

There are some ties to the area for Uzo-Diribe, even if it was only for a short period. One season was spent in Dallas with the SMU Mustangs as the defensive line coach before moving over to the Fort Worth side in 2022, wearing TCU colors.

The Cowboys have been aggressive in hiring new defensive staff members under Parker. A complete overhaul is coming after turning in one of the league’s worst units under Matt Eberflus. While Dak Prescott and the offense produced elite numbers, games were lost because of a poor defense.

Parker is viewed as somebody who can completely change things. Roster changes are certainly needed as well. Dallas will look to improve via free agency and two first-round picks in April. However, who winds up on staff will be incredibly important.

— On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this article.