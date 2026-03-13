The Indianapolis Colts are adding depth to their secondary. They’re reportedly signing former Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas.

According to Jordan Schultz, Thomas is expected to join Indianapolis after spending the first three seasons of his career in Dallas. During his time with the Cowboys, the safety appeared in 36 games and recorded 62 tackles, five pass breakups and one forced fumble while carving out a role primarily on defense and special teams.

Thomas entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech in 2022. After signing with Dallas following the draft, he gradually worked his way into the team’s plans thanks to strong preseason performances and versatility in the secondary.

His breakout moment came during the 2023 preseason when he impressed enough to earn a spot on the Cowboys’ final 53-man roster. Thomas made an immediate impact in his NFL debut during the 2023 season opener against the New York Giants. In that game, Thomas blocked a field goal attempt that was returned for a touchdown, helping spark the Cowboys’ dominant 40–0 victory to begin the season.

The move comes during a period of transition for Dallas’ defense. The Cowboys have made several notable roster adjustments recently as they reshape their defensive unit heading into the 2026 season. Among those changes, Dallas reportedly plans to sign former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant to a one-year deal, according to ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Todd Archer.

Durant, a 2022 fourth-round pick out of South Carolina State, recorded three interceptions and seven pass breakups for the Rams last season while continuing to develop into a reliable defensive back. Dallas has also made a major move along the defensive front after acquiring pass rusher Rashan Gary in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Gary emphasized that he is focused on making his own impact rather than replacing former Cowboys star Micah Parsons, who was traded to Green Bay prior to the 2025 season: “I don’t look at it as trading places. I’m coming here to be me and be the impact that the Cowboys need,” Gary said, via Archer.

Dallas sent a 2027 fourth-round pick to Green Bay in exchange for Gary, a former first-round selection who developed into one of the Packers’ most productive defenders. Over 106 career games, Gary has recorded 46 tackles for loss, 46.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries.

Meanwhile, Parsons’ first season in Green Bay showed flashes of his elite pass-rushing ability before being cut short. The All-Pro linebacker recorded 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in 14 games before suffering a torn ACL in Week 15 against the Denver Broncos.

While the Cowboys continue reshaping their defense, Thomas now gets a fresh opportunity in Indianapolis. With the Colts looking to strengthen their secondary and special teams units, the former undrafted free agent will aim to carve out a new role as he continues his NFL career.