Report: Former Texas, NFL WR Jordan Shipley in serious condition after suffering burns in ranch accident

A serious accident has put former Texas receiver Jordan Shipley in “serious condition,” according to a report from On Texas Football‘s Bobby Burton. Shipley also spent time in the NFL after his college playing days.

According to Burton, Shipley suffered third-degree burns over 20 percent of his body following an accident on his ranch earlier in the day on Tuesday. Jordan’s father, Bob, is asking for prayers.

Importantly, Jordan Shipley is in “stable but serious condition,” per Burton. On3 will provide more information when it becomes available.

On the gridiron, Shipley became a Texas favorite thanks to his explosive playmaking ability. He burst onto the scene in a game against No. 1 Oklahoma in 2008, returning a kickoff 96 yards for a score and snagging a receiving touchdown in the 45-35 Texas win.

Later that year, Jordan Shipley set a Texas record for receptions, recording 15 catches for 168 yards in a game against Oklahoma State. The NCAA granted Shipley another year of eligibility due to injuries earlier in his career, and Shipley took full advantage in 2009.

He helped lead Texas to the national title game against Alabama. His numbers were remarkable. He logged 116 catches for 1,485 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also returned two punts for touchdowns.

By the time Jordan Shipley left Texas he had racked up 248 catches for 3,191 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also returned three punts for touchdowns.

Following his time at Texas, Jordan Shipley was selected as a third-round pick in the NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent two years in Cincinnati before moving on to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars briefly in 2012.

Shipley finished his NFL career with 79 catches for 858 yards and four touchdowns. He also returned 13 punts for 85 yards.