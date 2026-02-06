Former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has his next job. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he’s joining the coaching staff of the Los Angeles Rams.

Kingsbury brings with him head coaching experience to Sean McVay’s staff. At the NFL level, he was the head coach in Arizona for four seasons, going 28-37-1. He made the playoffs once. At the time, Kyler Murray was his quarterback.

Prior to that, Kingsbury had been the head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. His time there saw him coach several future NFL players. The most notable of those was, of course, Patrick Mahomes.

Overall, he’d wrap it up going 35-40 overall and 19-35 in Big 12 play. In his own playing days, he’d also been a quarterback at Texas Tech who would go on to have a brief NFL career.

Most recently, Kingsbury spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator with the Commanders. There, he helped Jayden Daniels transition into the NFL and make the NFC Championship Game a season ago. However, injuries would contribute to a letdown of a season in 2025 and Washington and Kingsbury have since moved on.

This past season was challenging for him and the Washington’s offense, as Daniels only played in seven games due to injuries. That led to the offense finishing in the bottom half of the league in total yards per game (318.8) and points per game (20.9).

Earlier this offseason, Commanders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota shared his thoughts on Kingsbury, vouching for him. “I think so much of Kliff. He’s a very good coach,” Mariota said.

“Unbelievable with the quarterbacks, but like an even better person. And when you’re able to play for somebody that you truly like, believe in, and trust, I think that’s why I ended up playing my best. So I’m biased. I think so highly of Kliff, and we’ll see what lays out for him.

“I would love to see him get another shot at it. But at the end of the day, what I was able to accomplish here was a lot of hard work from a lot of different guys. And we had a bunch of guys that were kind of in and out of the lineup.”

Over the last month, Kingsbury has interviewed for a variety of NFL opportunities, including some head coaching positions. He winds up in Los Angeles, and they’ll be elated to have him.

— On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this article.