Former Kansas City Chiefs star cornerback Trent McDuffie was traded to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week. Now he has a lucrative new contract.

According to a report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter, McDuffie and the Rams reached an agreement on Sunday on a record four-year, $124 million extension that includes $100 million guaranteed. The deal makes McDuffie the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

As for compensation on the trade, the Chiefs will receive a 2026 first-round pick (No. 29 overall), fifth- and sixth-round selections, as well as a 2027 third-round pick. It was a sizeable haul.

The move marks the end of a standout run in Kansas City for the 25-year-old defensive back. Selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Trent McDuffie quickly developed into one of the league’s most versatile corners.

He earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2023 while playing primarily in the slot before transitioning outside and earning Second-Team All-Pro recognition the following season. That kind of versatility surely appealed to the Rams.

According to Pro Football Focus, Trent McDuffie ranks second among all NFL cornerbacks with a 90.2 coverage grade since entering the league. In his final season with the Chiefs, he posted strong all-around marks, including a 74.7 coverage grade, 78.5 run-defense grade and an elite 83.1 tackling grade.

McDuffie, who began his high school career at powerhouse St. John Bosco High, is now returning to his roots. He had openly hoped for a potential landing in Los Angeles last summer.

“If I could play for another team, I’d probably want to play close to my family,” McDuffie told a crowd at an event for his foundation last August. “That’d probably be the LA Rams, so that my family could come see every single game.”

On Wednesday, Trent McDuffie’s “wish” was granted with the Chiefs trading him to the Rams. His addition immediately bolsters a Rams secondary that finished 22nd last season in passing yards allowed and gave up 346 yards and three touchdowns in the NFC title game against the Seattle Seahawks.

On3’s Steve Samra and Keegan Pope also contributed to this report.