Patrick Mahomes Sr. arrested for violating probation

Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, was arrested on Tuesday for violating his probation for his DWI sentence. Per TMZ Sports, the elder Mahomes violated his probation after allegedly drinking alcohol.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was booked in Smith County Jail on Tuesday. The District Attorney confirmed to TMZ Sports that the former MLB player was arrested for a probation violation.

Mahomes has had his share of legal issues over the years. The 55-year-old has been arrested for DUI at least three times — the most recent coming days before the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in 2024. He pleaded guilty to DWI a few months later and was sentenced to five years of probation.

