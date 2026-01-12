The Las Vegas Raiders have requested to interview Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their head coaching job, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Evero has been the Panthers’ DC since the 2023 season and has helped the team win the NFC South this year.

The Panthers’ defense allowed 380 points in 2025. It’s a big improvement from 2024, as the group surrendered an NFL-record 534 points. The 380 points resulted in the Panthers finishing 15th in the NFL in scoring defense.

After the Panthers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs on Saturday, head coach Dave Canales was asked if he wanted to keep Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator. “Absolutely, yeah, 100 percent,” Canales said, per Darrin Gantt and Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com.

“I have complete trust in Ejiro. Love the way that he’s brought this group to play quality football together, and he’s got my full support. Love our scheme, love what we do there, and getting our guys to play together when we execute this scheme, it’s really difficult to play against, and the guys have found a way to play together, communicate together.

Ejiro Evero is won a Super Bowl with the Rams

“And really, like you saw last night and glimpses of the style of play that we’re looking for, the big hits, the tackling, the coverage on the back end and all that, and the rush at times and the pressure packages, the different things that he was able to do to create rush, to create pressure for quarterbacks. I just love where we’re headed that way, and as always, with all of our schemes we’ll look at it, and we’ll continue to evolve, we’ll continue to push the envelope and move forward from there.”

Evero joined the Panthers after spending the 2022 season as the defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos. Before that, the 45-year-old was on the Los Angeles Rams coaching staff from 2017 to 2021. During the 2021 season, Evero was the Rams’ secondary coach and passing game coordinator and helped the team win the Super Bowl. Evero has also spent time with the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.