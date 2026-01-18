Report: Eagles set to interview Brian Daboll for offensive coordinator position.

The Philadelphia Eagles are interviewing former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll for their open offensive coordinator position, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Daboll was let go as Giants headman during the regular season.

There are some connections to Daboll in Philadelphia as well. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni coached alongside Daboll with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012. Dabol was also Jalen Hurts offensive coordinator at Alabama during the 2017 season.

Later on in his career, his early work with the Buffalo Bills, particularly in Josh Allen’s development, helped launch him into the Giants job. In Year 1, he won AP NFL Coach of the Year and leading the team to the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the three seasons that followed were disastrous. The Giants went 11–35 across that span, and Daboll’s tenure effectively collapsed under a myriad of factors. New York finally cut ties, and that’s left him free for the first time in quite awhile.

He was fired after a 2-8 start to the season. This came after Daboll attempted to make the switch under center from Russell Wilson to Jaxson Dart. Still, the Giants did not see much improvement after Daboll was let go.

There was a lot of excitement around Daboll’s hire after being a long-time offensive coach around the NFL, namely over the three years he spent with the Buffalo Bills. However, his tenure with New York disappointed with him barely winning just a third of his games, and the Giants have since replaced him with longtime Baltimore Ravens coach, John Harbaugh.

Now, Daboll looking to get back in the game and if hired in Philadelphia, could still be within the NFC East for the foreseeable future.