2026 three-star shooting guard transferring back to Trinity (KY)

One of the top high school boys basketball players out of the state of Utah is transferring back to his old stomping grounds, according to a report.

According to Prep Hoops Kentucky, 2026 three-star shooting guard Jayden Johnson is transferring from Wasatch Academy (UT) and back to Louisville Trinity (KY). Johnson had previously attended Trinity before leaving for Wasatch Academy. Johnson is ranked No. 9, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, in the state of Utah overall and with his return to Kentucky high school boys basketball immediately makes the Shamrocks a viable contender in Class 6A.

Big news out of Louisville this morning. 2026 Jayden Johnson has returned to Trinity, per his dad. The 7th region gets even tougher. — Prep Hoops Kentucky (@PrepHoopsKY) January 1, 2026

The Shamrocks have struggled this season without Johnson as they’ve stumbled out to a 3-6 start. In the two seasons that Johnson played for Trinity, the program went 44-23 overall.

Johnson leaves a Wasatch Academy team that is currently ranked at the No. 1 team in the state of Utah while Trinity is currently ranked No. 28 in Kentucky, according to the Massey Ratings, respectively.

Among the announced offers for Johnson, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard has overtures from Missouri, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Xavier, Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Arizona State, and USC.

