2027 QB Thaddeus Thatcher decommits from Utah

Las Vegas Arbor View three-star quarterback Thaddues Thatcher has decommitted from Utah, he announced on Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2 signal-caller was pledged to the Utes since March 23. He announced the decision on X.

“First, I would like to thank the Utah football program and fan base for all the love and support you have shown me. That being said, with the change in coaching staff, I would like to announce my decommitment to the University of Utah,” Thatcher wrote.

Thatcher is the No. 615 overall prospect and No. 38 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 6 junior in Nevada.

Thatcher is the younger brother of Utah linebacker Christian Thatcher, who is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Michigan will be a program to watch, as the Wolverines have now hired former longtime Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Multiple offensive assistants are also likely set to follow Whittingham from Salt Lake City to Ann Arbor. That will also play a role in what decision Thatcher makes next.

“Once we see what happens, then we’ll be able to make some choices,” Thatcher told Rivals’ Adam Gorney earlier this week.

As a junior for Arbor View this fall, Thatcher completed 70 percent of his pass attempts for 2,625 yards and 29 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He also rushed for seven scores and had over 600 yards on the ground, per MaxPreps.

Across the last three seasons, Thatcher has 85 total scores to his name and over 7,500 total yards. He really emerged as a runner this fall. Arbor View won nine games this fall and finished as the No. 4 team in Nevada, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Aledo (Texas) Oakridge safety Kingston Parks is now the lone commit in Utah’s 2027 class. The Utes signed the No. 38 class in the 2026 cycle, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, at the beginning of December.