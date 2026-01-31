2027 Top-10 recruit Lincoln Cosby reclassifies to 2026

Lincoln Cosby, one of the top prospects in the 2027 class, has reclassified into 2026, his agency Klutch Sports told Rivals.

The 6-foot-9 small forward out of Montverde Academy (FL) is ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. His ranking will now be re-evaluated with his move into the 2026 class.

To this point, Cosby has only taken a singular college trip — an unofficial visit to Michigan.

According to Cosby, he holds offers from the following schools: Cincinnati, Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn, Texas A&M, Oregon, Florida State, Houston, Memphis, Ole Miss, Georgia, Louisville, Missouri, Wake Forest, UNLV, Arizona State, Alabama, USC, LSU, and others.

”I’m just a guy who can impact the game at different levels,” Cosby recently told Rivals’ Jamie Shaw. ”Whether that’s rebounding, playing defense, or anything, really, to make my presence felt on the floor. I feel like also, when I am having a good offensive night just being able to use my gravity with the ball, and get my teammates involved. I feel like there are a lot of things I can do to impact the game. My motor has improved the most over the last few months being able to rebound offensively and defensively, and making my presence felt on the defensive end. So yeah, my motor.

“Obviously, people compare me to guys who are longer with the skill set, but I just go out there and just play my game; try to make the easiest plays and get my teammates involved, and just impact the game however I can.”











