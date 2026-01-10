4-star CB Aaryn Washington breaks down USC commitment

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei defensive back Aaryn Washington just announced his commitment to USC at the Navy All-American Bowl and went in-depth on why he chose the Trojans.

Washington had a final five of Alabama, Nebraska, Ohio State, USC and Washington but it really came down to the Trojans and Huskers. In the end, the hometown team was able to seal the deal.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose USC,” Washington said. “It’s the local school for me and I have a great relationship with the entire coaching staff.

“I’ve been to USC a number of times and it always feels like home. We have a nice little run on Mater Dei players going to USC right now. We’re trying to build this pipeline and I’m very excited to be a part of that and a part of making USC special.”

USC DB coach Trovon Reed has quickly established himself as one of the elite recruiters out West and played a big part in Washington’s decision as well.

“Man, coach Reed is not just a coach to me, he’s like a big brother,” Washington said. “It was a rough year for me, being hurt and missing most of the year. I only got to play in a few game but he was always there for me, encouraging me and helped me through it.

“He’s a great coach as well and I know he’ll be able to develop me and help me to be the best player I can be. I really like coach (Lincoln) Riley as well. He’s a great guy and a great coach and I’m very excited to play for him.”

Washington is one of the top cover corners in the ’27 class and checks in as the No. 80 prospect nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

As mentioned, Washington suffered a foot/ankle injury during the spring track season causing him to miss much of spring/summer football.

He tried to play through it but ended up re-aggravating the injury and was only able to play in two games this season.

When healthy, Washington is a hyper competitive, twitchy corner with short area quickness and change of direction. He flashes ball skills, elite instincts and has a great feel for covering and playing the ball without committing needles penalties.

He showed two-way playmaking ability as a receiver and corner prior to high school but has focused solely on defense at Mater Dei.

“I still have big goals for myself,” Washington said. “I want to play in the NFL and I want to play for a Championship and play on the big stage. I know I can have that at USC.

“I’m looking for a great all around atmosphere on and off the field and USC checks every box I wanted so I’m really exited to be a Trojan.”