4-star DB Andre Clarke released from signing with Michigan

Richmond (Va.) Hermitage four-star defensive back Andre Clarke has requested and been given his release from signing with Michigan, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Clarke committed to the Wolverines in June over the likes of Kentucky, SMU and Tennessee. He signed with the Wolverines during the Early Signing Period last month, but circumstances changed when head coach Sherrone Moore was fired a week later after an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

“It’s crazy hearing about the news, but time will tell on what I’ll be doing,” Clarke said at the time of Moore’s firing. “Because Coach Moore and his staff were a huge reason for my commitment.”

The 6-foot, 165-pounder is No. 229 overall prospect in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He also ranks as the nation’s No. 23 safety and No. 5 recruit in Virginia.

Michigan’s class continues to take hits

Clarke is the fourth Michigan signee to be given their release since Moore’s firing — with three of the four being blue-chip prospects. Last month, four-star tight end Matt Ludwig exited the Wolverines’ class and quickly signed with Texas Tech.

As a senior, Ludwig turned 50 receptions into 736 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Not long after his decision, Wolverines center signee Bear McWhorter — one of the most vocal recruiters in the class — was also released. He ultimately signed with Auburn. And the Tigers doubled up a few weeks later, as they also landed former Michigan wide receiver signee Brady Marchese.

The Cartersville, Georgia native was a longtime UGA commit until a late flip during the signing period to the Wolverines. But just a few weeks later, he was released from U-M’s class and landed with Auburn and new coach Alex Golesh.

Despite those defections, the Wolverines have been able to hold onto the vast majority of their signees after hiring Kyle Whittingham to replace Moore, and currently hold the No. 12 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.