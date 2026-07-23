4-star PG TJ Jamison down to 6 schools, sets commitment date

TJ Jamison, a four-star point guard in the 2027 class, is down to six schools and will announce his college decision on Saturday, July 25th, per his Instagram. The 6-foot-2 rising senior out of Calvary Baptist Academy (LA) will choose between USC, Oklahoma, Baylor, LSU, Iowa, and Miami.

Jamison, the No. 36 overall prospect in the country per the Rivals Industry Ranking, has only taken one known official visit: Iowa. He previously visited LSU unofficially.

In addition to his finalists, Jamison also received offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Louisville, Maryland, Oklahoma State, SMU, and more.

More on Jamison

Jamison discussed his game with Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw in a previous interview.

“I’m an all-around player,” Jamison told On3. “I like to get my teammates involved first, and then I can score the ball and get to the rack. I shoot the ball pretty well and I like the mid-range game. I’ve been getting a lot stronger this summer. I’m hitting the weight regularly and I’m getting stronger and I can see it with my body control against defenders. I try and model my game after Rob Dillingham, I watch some Devin Booker too. I like Dillingham’s shiftiness and his quick-twitch and is so smooth with it.”

In that same previous interview, Jamison listed what he is looking for in a future college.

“I’m looking for a program that will fit my play style and let me play my game and let me be me,” Jamison said. “Really that will be the biggest thing for me. I want to go to a place that is like a family and play for a coach that I trust. I want to be comfortable with how they play but also a place that feels like home.”