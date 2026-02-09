4-star WR Javien Robinson narrows list to five schools

McKeesport (Pa.) four-star wideout Javien Robinson is coming off a big junior season, and is looking to take the next steps in his recruiting process.

More than a dozen Power 4 programs have extended offers, but he told Rivals on Monday that he is focused on Miami, West Virginia, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers. The two-time all-conference receiver/cornerback is one of the most sought-after recruits in the Northeast.

He hosted coaches from multiple schools in his home earlier this month, and he also made trips to Rutgers and West Virginia before the dead period. The Mountaineers offered him in August and have remained one of the schools most heavily in pursuit.

“It was a good experience, better than what I thought,” he told WVSports.com after the visit.

He spent time lead recruiter and wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett and was also able to get to know head coach Rich Rodriguez and hear his message.

“They feel I have a chance to play early and I feel I do also,” he said.

Rutgers has also made a strong impression, and the Scarlet Knights hosted him this fall for a game. Syracuse, meanwhile, has been making a run at him. And the relationship with wide receivers coach Josh Gattis is as significant as any that he has with a coach.

“The love from the offensive staff is great,” Robinson told Rivals’ Adam Gorney last week. “Coach Gattis has a strong message about the talent he coached and produced and that he can take my talent to the next level and have me play to the best of my ability.”

Robinson checks in as the No. 338 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. He also ranks as the country’s No. 45 wideout and No. 13 player in Pennsylvania.

