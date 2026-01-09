5-star CB Joshua Dobson visited by South Carolina HC Shane Beamer

Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson looks like one of the top prospects to come out of the Palmetto State in some time. South Carolina would love to keep him home.

That won’t be easy, but the Gamecocks staff will do everything in their power to try and land the No. 5 recruit in the 2027 cycle. On Friday, head coach Shane Beamer and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray paid a visit to Dobson:

Dobson spoke with Rivals’ Chad Simmons earlier this month, and to no surprise, South Carolina is squarely in the mix for his commitment. He tabbed the in-state program as one of his frontrunners heading into the new year.

“South Carolina has a couple new pieces and I’d like to see what they do this season,” Dobson told Simmons. “I’m looking forward to them having a big year … Coach Torrian Gray is my guy. We have a real relationship and we know each other so well. The whole staff at South Carolina knows me.”

Despite some staff changes, South Carolina continues to build a strong bond with Dobson — one that began during his freshman year of high school. The Gamecocks continue to hone in on in-state recruiting and Dobson is obviously at the top of the list for the 2027 class.

Last month, South Carolina signed four of the top five prospects in the Palmetto State, including four-star EDGE Julian Walker and four-star safety J’Zavien Currence, a pair of top-100 overall prospects, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

The competition for Dobson is stout, as expected. Tennessee has been on the gas, too, and head coach Josh Heupel was also recently in Fort Mill to visit the five-star. This weekend, Dobson is scheduled to visit Auburn. Other programs are also in play, including Notre Dame and LSU.

“If a school is standing out to me, I love everything about them and I’m ready to commit, I’m going to make it happen,” Dobson said.

As of Jan. 9, South Carolina has a pair of early commitments in its 2027 class. Four-star safety Jernard Albright pledged on Christmas, while four-star cornerback Aamaury Fountain made his decision earlier this month on Jan. 6.

Joshua Dobson Scouting Summary

Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire wrote this of Dobson as a prospect in October:

“Technically refined corner prospect with rare top-end speed and physical build. 6-foot-1, 180-plus pounds with over a 6-foot-5 wingspan. Excellent weight distribution throughout his frame. Can run with anyone on the field. Ran 10.78 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Explosive and fluid athlete with tremendous change of direction. Very calm footwork and patience in coverage. Does an excellent job locating the football and playing through the receiver’s hands. Needs to continue developing physicality in run support, but is extremely advanced in cover ability.”