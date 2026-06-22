5-star IOL Albert Simien to commit this week

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star interior offensive lineman Albert Simien is ready to take his name off the board.

Elite prospects are coming off the board at a rapid pace this summer and Simien is next in line. Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett confirms that the trench monster will commit this Friday, June 26.

LSU, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Texas A&M are his five finalists.

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Simien is the No. 19 overall prospect and No. 2 IOL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 3 recruit in Louisiana.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder is coming off an official visit to Notre Dame over the weekend. He’s logged all of his OVs this summer, giving his top contenders chances to make a splash and move up his list. A decision is now en route.

Texas A&M is the program currently trending atop the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with Simien. The Aggies already hold five five-star commitments. LSU isn’t keen on letting Simien leave The Boot, while Notre Dame is hoping it can make the late charge after getting him back to South Bend.

Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman has the latest on Simien’s recruitment here.

Scouting Albert Simien

Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power writes this about Simien as a prospect:

“Dominant interior offensive line prospect whose combination of length, functional mobility, and balance makes him one of the top linemen in the 2027 cycle. Measured just under 6-foot-3 and around 270 pounds prior to his junior season with plus length, including 34-inch arms. Lines up at left tackle for his high school, where he consistently controls the line of scrimmage. Dominant run blocker who manipulates defenders with his length, strength, and coordination. Moves easily to the second level and maintains leverage to seal running lanes. Has outstanding lower body flexibility as a mover. Equally effective in pass protection with controlled feet and strong balance in his set.

…Rarely off-platform and plays with a calm, steady demeanor. Shows up as a better athlete on the field than he tests in combine settings. Does not overwhelm from a stature standpoint and is slightly shorter than ideal for a top interior prospect, but compensates with technique, consistency, and competitive toughness. Well-rounded game, positional versatility, and dominant film make him one of the safest offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle.”