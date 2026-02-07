5-star IOL Maxwell Hiller names top four schools

Coatesville (Pa.) five-star interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller has a quartet of high-profile programs at the top of his recruitment.

The 6-foot-5.5, 305-pounder tells Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that Alabama, Florida, Ohio State and Tennessee are his top four schools. In addition, Hiller has also locked in three official visit dates.

He’ll be at Alabama on May 29, Tennessee on June 12 and Florida on June 19. His OV to Ohio State is still to be determined, per Fawcett.

Hiller is the No. 11 overall prospect and top-ranked IOL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 2 recruit in Pennsylvania.

It’s a massive step forward for the elite trench monster. The likes of in-state Penn State, South Carolina, Maryland and Michigan have also been charging hard for Hiller but did not make Tuesday’s big cut. Each of his four finalists are no surprise, though.

Last weekend, Hiller was back in Columbus for a big junior day visit at Ohio State. He spoke with Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong about his time on campus and continues to envision a future in scarlet and gray.

“It was a great visit,” Hiller said. “Left with a ton of positives. Really dove into the details of coaching and how everything is ran there.”

“Just the standard and how much they win,” he added when asked about what interests him. “I really like how everything is ran from the strength staff to the O-line to the rehab room.”

The previous weekend, Hiller got down to The Swamp to see Florida. The new staff in Gainesville includes touted OL coach Phil Trautwein, who was a part of the old staff at Penn State. Trautwein is making Hiller a serious priority.

“It is amazing,” Hiller told Wiltfong about UF. “I really enjoy the people here and coaching staff showing tons of love. “The weather, facilities, everything is great! I’m excited to see how this thing goes. I think I might end up scheduling an OV here.”

Tennessee had Hiller on Rocky Top back in November. The environment inside Neyland Stadium is tough to beat.

“Last time I was here is what brought me back,” Hiller told Volquest when asked what made him want to return to Tennessee. “Everything I experienced last time was so good that I had to come back. The coaching staff, environment, everything, checks all of the boxes here.”

Alabama has long been a top contender for the five-star. He’s made a pair of trips to Tuscaloosa and has loved his time around the Crimson Tide.

“Bama has always been one of my top schools,” Hiller told Rivals’ Chad Simmons after visiting in November. “And that visit definitely just made it way better.”