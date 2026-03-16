5-star SF Christian Collins sets commitment date

Christian Collins, a five-star small forward in the 2026 class, will announce his college decision on Tuesday, March 17th, he told Rivals. The 6-foot-8 senior out of St. John Bosco (CA) will decide between Louisville, Kentucky, and USC.

More on Collins

In Rivals’ recent 2026 Player Rankings update, Jamie Shaw moved Collins from the 14th ranked recruit to 3rd nationally. Here is what he had to say about the rise in his ranking:

Watching Christian Collins play, he has always had the coveted positional size and length, which pair well with his mixture of fluid and explosive athleticism. He has been intriguing throughout this process, consistently showing high-level flashes, but also leaving some food on the plate.

He started to turn the corner around Nike’s Peach Jam in July, where he proved to be a high-caliber defensive presence, averaging 2.1 STOCKS through the event. It was easy to see his athletic fluidity and length put to use in the half-court as he would slide and switch throughout a possession. He had active hands and collected deflections as well.

This high school season, we are seeing his offensive game take huge strides. Collins has always been able to shoot the ball with time and his feet set, and he has been explosive in transition. This season, Collins is becoming confident in creating advantages off the bounce, and as of Jan. 12, he was shooting 54.3 percent from three. There is still some room to grow, but Collins is currently at a fascinating crossroads between production and projection. He made my midseason first-team All-American list of five, and he was a Naismith Trophy midseason finalist. His steps taken have been clear.

This story will be updated.