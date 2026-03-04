Arkansas the latest to offer 4-star QB Peter Bourque

Hingham (Mass.) Tabor Academy four-star quarterback Peter Bourque decommitted from Michigan last month and hit the reset button on his recruitment.

While some schools are better positioned than others for the signal-caller moving forward, there’s still time for newcomers to get in the mix as Bourque heads into spring visit season. He added a new SEC offer on Tuesday.

Arkansas has offered the 6-foot-4, 195-pounder, he announced via social media:

Bourque was offered by new Razorbacks offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, who has some ties to the Northeast. The Allentown, Pa. native played at New Hampshire and began his college coaching career at his alma mater.

The new staff in Fayetteville made a major splash to end the 2026 recruiting cycle. Each of its top four signees hail from Arkansas and they all committed from December onward. That included a blue-chip QB.

Fayetteville (Ark.) four-star quarterback Hank Hendrix was in the 2027 cycle, but on Jan. 13 he decided to commit to the Hogs and reclassify up to the 2026 cycle. He finished as Rivals’ No. 21 QB.

Head coach Ryan Silverfield currently has one commitment in his 2027 class in Sheridan (Ark.) three-star interior offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant. Excelling on the in-state recruiting trail is ideal, but Arkansas will look to expand its horizons and try to land a few coveted recruits like Bourque this year.

Bourque is the No. 91 overall prospect and No. 7 QB in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the top-ranked recruit in Massachusetts.

To kick off March, Bourque was in Athens on Monday to get another look at Georgia. The Bulldogs are one of many teams working to up their standing with the QB. Virginia Tech and Penn State were also mentioned when Bourque recently spoke with Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong.

“Just uncertainty I’d say,” Bourque said of his decision to decommit from Michigan. “I want to make sure I’m making the best decision. I’m going to take some visits this spring. I’m not sure where. I think it’s the right thing to do to be decommitted for that.”