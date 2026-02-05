Billy Napier and JMU flip 2026 QB Tanner Vibabul from Nebraska

Las Vegas High three-star quarterback Tanner Vibabul has flipped his commitment from Nebraska to James Madison.

Vibabul was a late addition to the Cornhuskers’ 2026 class, committing on Jan. 14. As this week’s National Signing Day came, however, the signal-caller was not announced as a part of Matt Rhule’s 2026 class.

Rumors began to swirl that JMU, now led by Billy Napier, had jumped in the mix. Sure enough, Vibabul has now flipped his pledge and is headed to Harrisonburg, Va.

Vibabul is the No. 140 QB and No. 20 player in Nevada in the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He ranks No. 2,401 overall.

This season at Las Vegas High, Vibabul completed 58 percent of his passes for 2,245 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,132 yards and 12 more scores.

JMU flips a second P4 commit

Vibabul is the not the first Power Four commitment to make the move to the Dukes. Napier and Co. also picked up a major pledge on Wednesday.

Morton (Miss.) three-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald originally committed to Sacramento State, but flipped to Colorado to follow coach Brennan Marion. That pledge also didn’t last, as he flipped to JMU and has now signed with the Sun Belt power.

McDonald is the No. 565 overall prospect and No. 83 WR in the cycle. He headlines the JMU class, which now features 22 commits after the addition of Vibabul. The class ranks No. 84 nationally, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Other top signees in the JMU class include: Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark three-star cornerback Kamden Jennings, District Heights (Md.) Bishop McNamara three-star safety Dkwan Thomas, Niceville (Fla.) three-star tight end Max Roche, Orange Park (Fla.) Fleming Island three-star WR Trace Burney and Hurricane (W.V.) Cardinal Mooney three-star safety Laron Dues.