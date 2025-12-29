Breaking down Alabama's early 2027 commitments

Alabama has wrapped up its 2026 recruiting class, signing a group earlier this month that finished No. 4 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

And while the current attention of the program is on Thursday’s College Football Playoff matchup against top-ranked Indiana, the Tide’s coaching staff is already working on the transfer portal — and the 2027 recruiting class.

Junior day visits will begin in earnest next month, and the push for another elite crop will begin. Kalen DeBoer and Co. already have four commitments in the cycle, checking in at No. 7 nationally in the early team rankings. The group includes two of the top 10 players in the Yellowhammer State, as well as one of the nation’s top tight ends and a high-upside cornerback.

And interestingly enough, the class could be even bigger if not for a couple of early decommitments as well. In-state four-star offensive lineman Jatori Williams out of Phenix City Central was an early pledge back in September, choosing the Tide over Auburn, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Nebraska and dozens of others.

Earlier this month though, he decided to back off that pledge and reopen his recruitment.

“I feel like I rushed the process,” Williams told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He and Moody (Ala.) four-star linebacker Ba’Roc Willis were two of DeBoer’s earliest commitments, but the latter also chose to decommit all the way back in January 2025. Neither of the two have pledged to new programs since their decisions.

Top in-state prospects leading the way for Alabama’s class

As for what’s actually in the Tide’s class, it’s headlined by the state’s No. 3 player in Mobile Vigor EDGE JaBarrius Garror.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder was a menace for the Wolves during his junior season, with 106 tackles, 21 sacks, 32.5 tackles for loss, 18 QB pressures, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Alabama also has its quarterback in the class in Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson gunslinger Trent Seaborn.

Ranked as the nation’s No. 15 player at his position, Seaborn has been a household name nationally dating back to middle school. He finished the season with 3,692 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, leading Thompson to the Class 7A state championship. He is already over 10,000 career passing yards and has three state titles to his name heading into his final season at the high school level.

Along with the two local prospects, Alabama also holds pledges from The Lawrenceville School (Conn.) four-star tight Colt Lumpris and McEachern (Ga.) three-star cornerback Nash Johnson.

Lumpris is one of the country’s most productive receiving tight ends, hauling in 44 receptions for 812 yards and eight touchdowns.

