Colorado adds WR Jacob Swain to 2026 class

Cypress (Texas) Melissa three-star wide receiver Jacob Swain has committed to Colorado, he tells Rivals’ Haydn Hollin.

He took an official visit to Boulder over the weekend and is now locking in with Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. CU offered the former Rice commit last week.

Swain is the No. 392 wide receiver and No. 354 player in Texas in the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He ranks No. 2,670 overall.

The 6-foot-1 pass-catcher plays for a top high school football program in the Lone Star State. Melissa won 13 games in 2025 and finished as the No. 30 team in Texas, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Swain caught 53 passes and turned them into 1,184 yards and 17 touchdowns. He averaged over 22 yards per catch.

The likes of Louisville, UNLV, San Diego State and USF had previously offered Swain. He now joins what’s become Sanders’ biggest high school haul since coming to CU.

Swain is commit No. 18, joining a class that ranks inside the top 60 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. He’s now the third receiver in the Buffs’ class, flanking Morton (Miss.) three-star Xavier McDonald and IMG Academy (Fla.) three-star Christian Ward. IMG Academy four-star athlete Alexander Ward, Christian’s brother, is also in the mix and could easily line up as a receiver for CU.

Other top signees headed to Boulder include: Calabasas (Calif.) JUCO four-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr., Brandon (Miss.) four-star safety Preston Ashley, Carthage (Texas) four-star linebacker Carson Crawford, Newnan (Ga.) three-star linebacker Rodney Colton and Lehi (Utah) Skyridge three-star quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne.