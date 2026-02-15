5-star PG Dylan Mingo sets new commitment date

Five-star Dylan Mingo, one of the top prospects in the 2026 class, has a new commitment date. The five-star point guard will announce his decision on Tuesday, February 17th, he told Rivals.

Mingo, a 6-foot-5 senior out of Long Island Lutheran (NY), was originally planning to decide in January, but decided to push it back. He will now make his long-awaited decision.

Rivals’ No. 2 overall player and the No. 1 ranked point guard is set to decide between Baylor, North Carolina, Penn State, and Washington.

Mingo talks finalists

In a recent interview with Rivals, Dylan Mingo broke down each of his finalists.

Baylor: “Honestly, just because of their track record with guards, you know, Tounde Yessoufou, he should go first round this year. VJ Edgecombe, Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, those are all great guards that went there and succeeded and are doing good at the next level. And then also just the relationship I built with them off the court. They’re strong believers in Christ, which I am as well. And they’re just always so positive and just great people to other people.”

Mingo said he recently spoke with former Baylor guard and current NBA rookie VJ Edgecombe.

“He (Edgecombe) actually called me today,” said Mingo. “He said, where are you going, bro? I was like, I can’t tell you all that yet.”

North Carolina: “Honestly, I feel like North Carolina, as a kid, I feel like pretty much everybody has to dream of playing there one day. It’s a prestigious program, so just seeing how many players in the past have put on the jersey, Michael Jordan, Joel Berry, players like that, have just done great there. And if I do commit there, I would love to see me go on that same path one day.”

Penn State: “I’ll just say the connection me and my brother had last year. And seeing how he led other people was amazing. And seeing how he took a losing team to a winning team was crazy. So I’d definitely say playing with my brother. And then I’ll say Penn State as a program, they’re not really known for basketball. So if I did happen to commit there and did change the basketball side of things, I’d be a Penn State legend.”

What would it be like for Mingo to reunite with his brother and Nittany Lions guard Kayden in college?

“It would be great,” he said. “I feel like a lot of people don’t have that opportunity. So I’ll say it’s a true blessing. And it would be fun to watch.”

Washington: “Honestly, just because how much I fell in love with Seattle. And on the court, Coach Sprinkle, I feel like they’re building something great. And I feel like it might take a couple years, but I feel like they’re going to be really good in the future.”

What did Mingo like about Seattle specifically?

“A lot of people say the weather is nasty, but I’m more of like an inside person. Just being inside all the time. I love that, I don’t have a problem with it.”

What he’s looking for in a school

In that same previous interview with Rivals, Mingo discussed what he wants in his future college.

“First, I would say just a winning program. A coach that truly believes in me. A coach and a coaching staff that believes in me. A place where I can be off the court and I still feel comfortable at. A place where you want to go. Even if it’s not basketball, basketball’s not in the picture. And honestly, academics is a big part, too.”