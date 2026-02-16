Elite Georgia CB commit Donte Wright sets official visit to Oregon

Long Beach (Calif.) Poly four-star cornerback Donte Wright remains committed to Georgia, but his interest in other programs has been well-documented. Oregon has remained squarely in the mix.

On Monday, Wright announced via social media that he’ll take an official visit to Eugene on the weekend of June 19 — a few weekends after his scheduled May OV to Georgia.

Wright has been committed to the Bulldogs since June 30. He’s continued to give Oregon a look, though, and was recently back on campus for the program’s big junior day weekend.

“The relationship I’ve had with them since this all started. They’re staying in touch with me and making me feel like I’m their priority,” Wright said of the Ducks when speaking with Rivals’ Adam Gorney last month.

Miami and Oklahoma have also been pushing to flip Wright away from UGA. While being open about giving other schools a look, Wright has also continued to say the right things about his pledge to Kirby Smart, Donte Williams and Co. He was also recently back in Athens for a junior day visit with the Dawgs.

“Another good trip and strongly committed,” Wright said.

Wright is the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 5 CB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 5 player in the Golden State.

Oregon recruiting is heating up

Head coach Dan Lanning and his staff have now signed three-straight top-five recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Earlier this month, they officially inked the nation’s No. 4 haul.

Oregon entered the back half of January with just one commit in its 2027 class. It has since landed four pledges.

On Saturday, Tyler (Texas) four-star running back Cadarius McMiller became the latest to choose the Ducks. He ranks as the No. 253 recruit and No. 18 RB in the nation.

“I really like the school,” McMiller told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong after committing. “Nobody else showing me love like Oregon.”

This story will be updated.