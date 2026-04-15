Elite RB Myson Johnson-Cook names five finalists, sets commitment date

East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star running back Myson Johnson-Cook is ready to announce his college commitment.

The blue-chip burner told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday evening that he will commit in less than two weeks on April 25. He’ll choose between five schools: Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Miami and Ole Miss.

Johnson-Cook is the No. 40 overall prospect and No. 3 RB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the top-ranked recruit in Illinois.

The 6-foot-1.5, 220-pounder has continued to rise up the recruiting rankings between his junior and senior seasons. He’s been on the road this spring getting a look at some of his top contenders. He was at Auburn over the weekend.

According to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, Miami is trending for Johnson-Cook. Multiple picks have been logged in favor of the Hurricanes, who also recently had the running back on campus this month.

Last month, Johnson-Cook explained what he’s looking for in a school when speaking with Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong:

“I’m trying to fall in love with the university,” he said. “Coaches can leave whenever. As long as I fall in love with the university, it doesn’t matter what coach is there because I still love to play for that university. I’m also looking for development too because the end goal is not college. I’m trying to go to the NFL and produce my rookie year and also play my freshman year too so I’m looking for a place that plays freshmen.”

Johnson-Cook on top schools

The elite running back dished on some of his top schools when speaking with Wiltfong last month, too:

Auburn: “At first I wasn’t big on them. Then the running backs coach came to my school during the recruiting period. He seemed like a good guy so I gave the Tigers a chance because I didn’t know too much about Auburn. When I went there in January I found out Bo Jackson went there. And then I met the staff. It’s a new staff coming from USF. The head coach, Coach AG he’s a great guy. Down-to-earth guy. I really rock with him. I can tell he has real love for me.”

LSU: “It was an amazing atmosphere. It was homecoming. Great fans, great tailgate, also great players on the field. That’s what really intrigued me. That was on top of my list before the coaching change.”

Miami: “They got a big running back like me, Mark Fletcher, we’re like the same size I’m jut a little bit faster. I’ve been watching Miami the whole season. They made it to the Natty. Mark Fletcher producing the whole season for real, that’s what excites me.”

Ole Miss: “What fires me up about Ole Miss is Frank Wilson, he’s a great guy. Like I said, LSU was high on my list, No. 1 on my list, just based off Coach Wilson. With the coaching change he went to Ole Miss. He’s a great guy, he came to see me in January. He’s always been real to me and my mom. He’ll always help me if I need help. If I call him for anything he’ll be right here.”