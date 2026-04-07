Elite Texas Tech WR commit Benny Easter Jr. visiting Texas

Texas Tech is eyeing an elite recruiting class in the 2027 cycle and it made an early move to land a commitment from Humble (Texas) Summer Creek four-star wide receiver Benny Easter Jr. back in November.

The rising 6-foot-2 pass-catcher remains committed to the Red Raiders, but he’s continuing to maneuver through his recruitment and is taking some spring visits elsewhere. On Tuesday morning, Easter posted on his Instagram story showing that he’s on campus as Texas.

2027 Humble (Texas) Summer Creek WR, Texas Tech commit Benny Easter Jr in Austin. @InsideTexas @Rivals pic.twitter.com/4ZtLbtCFTK — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) April 7, 2026

It’s no surprise that the Longhorns are looking to get involved in Easter’s recruitment. Despite already owning a commitment from New Orleans Brother Martin five-star WR Easton Royal, they’d love to compile a dynamite haul at the position in the 2027 cycle. Texas extended an offer to Five-Star Plus+ WR Monshun Sales on Monday night.

Easter has been giving other SEC programs a look, too. LSU, Alabama and Ole Miss have all been pushing hard. He’s set to be in Baton Rouge for a visit later this month on April 17. Last weekend, Easter was in Columbus to see Ohio State. Lettermen’s Row Alex Gleitman has more on that trip here.

Additionally, Easter has already locked in some official visits. OSU is set for May 29 and will be followed by Ole Miss (June 5), Texas Tech (June 12) and Alabama (June 19). There’s still a ways to go in his recruitment.

“Everything is going well with Tech and with what they’re building,” Easter told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman last month. “They made it to the Playoff this year and came up short. We’ve got a lot of firepower coming in my class and the class coming in this year, and the program coming up. They’re ready to compete with anybody and everybody.”

Easter Jr. is the No. 47 overall prospect and No. 9 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 9 player in Texas.

Rivals ranks him higher than other recruiting services. Easter checks in as the No. 22 recruit, No. 3 WR and No. 4 player in the Lone Star State, per the Rivals300.

Easter is a key piece to a TTU class that currently ranks No. 4 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. He’s one of three top-50 recruits committed to the Red Raiders, as of April 7.

Texas has the No. 12 class to date. There’s seven commits in the mix for Steve Sarkisian and Co. Royal headlines as the No. 9 recruit and No. 2 WR in the nation. The class can be seen here.