Five-star WR Monshun Sales down to 4 schools

Five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales of Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North has narrowed his 30-plus scholarship offers to four schools, he tells Rivals.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound standout is down to Alabama, Indiana, Miami, and Ohio State as he works toward a decision. Sales broke down what stands out about each program:

Discussing the finalists

Alabama Crimson Tide

“Alabama has always been my dream school. I was raised in Alabama and have been a Crimson Tide fan my whole life.”



Indiana Hoosiers

“Indiana has been my second home,” the Hoosier State wideout tells Rivals. “Their coaching and how they’ve turned the program around to be national champions stands out.”



Ohio State Buckeyes

“Ohio State has been WRU over the last couple of years with their development of the wide receivers and getting them to the NFL.”

Miami Hurricanes

“Their offense with how they get the playmakers the ball and compete for national titles.”

Although he hasn’t locked in the dates yet, the blue chip wideout says he will take OVs to all four programs.

Sales, a top 10 recruit in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings, totaled 32 receptions for 967 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior in 2025.