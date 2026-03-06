Four-star safety Jordan Haskins commits to Louisville; Cardinals aiming for top-10 class

Lexington (Ky.) Bryan Station four-star safety Jordan Haskins announced his commitment to Louisville on Friday night as head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff track for a Top 10 recruiting class.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Haskins chose to play for the Cardinals over Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Indiana and Virginia Tech.

Tabbed by the Rivals300 as the nation’s No. 24 safety and No. 240 prospect, Haskins joins a 2027 class that previously ranked No. 13 nationally.

“One of the biggest reasons for my decision is the strong relationship I’ve built with the coaching staff,” Haskins said. “During my visits and meetings, they really took the time to sit down with me and show me how I fit in their defensive scheme and how they see me developing in their program.”

His connections go deep, with multiple coaches involved in his recruitment. The development he’s seen has set them apart as well.

“I’ve built great relationships with Coach (Steve) Ellis, Coach (Brandon) Sharp, and Coach (Mark) Ivey, and their development process really stands out,” he added. Vince Marrow was also heavily involved. “They’ve consistently developed players over the years, and I truly believe Louisville is the right place to help me reach the next level.”

The Cardinals’ success under Brohm, who has led the program to three straight seasons of at least nine wins, has him excited about the future.

“Coach Brohm and the staff have also built a winning culture. Louisville has won a lot of games and established themselves as one of the top teams in the ACC over the past few years. The program is headed in the right direction and is in a great position to make a push for the College Football Playoff in the near future!”

Haskins is commit No. 8 for Louisville, which already has pledges from Rivals300 prospects Allen Evans, Chuck Alexander Jr. and Jack Sorgi, as well as four-star athlete D’Angelo White.