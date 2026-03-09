In-state QB Jett Feeney commits to Minnesota

Minnesota received a Monday commitment from Moorhead (Minn.) quarterback Jett Feeney.

Feeney is a high-three star (89 rating), the No. 26 quarterback nationally and the No. 4 junior in Minnesota per 247Sports.

He joins his high school running back Taye Reich and wide receiver David Mack in the Gopher class.

“The culture the coaches have built there is special and the opportunity to compete at the highest level in the best conference in the country,” he told Rivals.

Feeney started as a freshman for Moorhead and in three varsity seasons, has passed for nearly 8,000 yards and 104 touchdowns. As a junior, he threw for 27 touchdowns to only two interceptions. His sophomore season, he passed for 3,221 yards and 48 touchdowns to six interceptions.

A capable runner, he rushed for 241 yards and five touchdowns last season. He led Moorhead to the Class AAAAAA finals, finishing as the runner-up.

Minnesota recruited him during his early years but did not offer until January. That came after head coach P.J. Fleck and offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh came to the school. Harbaugh had been in the week prior to watch Feeney throw.

The Gophers now have six commitments in their 2027 class, four of them come from in-state. The three Moorhead kids and Wayzata defensive lineman Eli Diane. Feeney is also the second quarterback in the class, with San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills’ Furian Inferrera the other.

Feeney’s father Kevin is the head coach at Moorhead and played quarterback at Saint John and North Dakota. Older brother Trey plays at Saint John.

Wyoming, North Dakota State, South Dakota State and others had offered. Feeney was planning on visiting Wisconsin, Iowa State and more during the spring prior to this commitment.