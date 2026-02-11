Five-Star Plus+ SG Jordan Smith Jr. sets commitment date

Five-Star Plus+ prospect Jordan Smith Jr. is ready to announce his college commitment. The 6-foot-2 shooting guard out of Paul VI Catholic (VA) will announce his decision on Friday, February 13th, he told Rivals.

Smith, ranked No. 3 overall in the 2026 class per the Rivals Industry Ranking, will choose between Arkansas, Duke, Georgetown, Indiana, Kentucky, and Syracuse.

Smith has taken official visits to Duke, Arkansas, and Kentucky. He’s unofficially visited Syracuse and Georgetown. Indiana is the only school in his finalists that he has not visited.

Smith talks finalists

In a recent interview with Rivals, Jordan Smith Jr. discussed each of his finalists.

ARKANSAS: “I talk with Coach (John) Calipari, and he keeps it real with me at all times. Coach Chin (Coleman) keeps it real with me, too, and I appreciate that. Seeing what the freshmen are doing this season, it just shows that Calipari is willing to help his players by any means necessary. It shows me that if I go there, I could really play my role.

DUKE: “I have teammates at Duke (Pat Ngongba and Darren Harris), so I have visited there a couple of times. I have a really strong relationship with them, especially with Chris Carrawell. I love going down there.”

GEORGETOWN: “They’re the home team, you know, Coach (Ed) Cooley. Coach Jason (Williford) coached my AAU team this summer, so me and him have a really strong relationship.”

INDIANA: “Coach Kenny (Johnson), that’s my guy. We have history, again PVI and Team Takevover. he’s been there with me since the Georgetown and Rhode Island days. I remember he told me at Rhode Island that he couldn’t get me there, but he was going to try and get me at a higher level. So yeah, our relationship is really strong.”

KENTUCKY: “Mark Pope and Coach (Alvin) Brooks are checking in daily. I love those guys. My visit was really fun, and it was just a different environment over there.”

SYRACUSE: “Coach Brendan Straughn, Coach Red Autry, they’ve been there since the beginning. There is Team Takeover history there and Coach (Glen) Farello, PVI history, so they’ve been right there.”

More on Smith

Jordan Smith Jr. impacts winning in a big way. The 6-foot-2 senior guard from PVI (VA) gets into the paint whenever he wants and uses his athleticism to finish through contact. He was at his best attacking the rim and finding his spots in the midrange. With a college-ready frame and long arms, Smith has the tools to make an immediate impact at the next level.









