Kentucky assistant Jason Hart in to watch No. 1-ranked Tyran Stokes at Hoophall

Kentucky assistant coach Jason Hart is currently in attendance for No. 1-ranked recruit Tyran Stokes’ for his game at Hoophall.

The 6-foot-7 small forward is originally from Louisville, KY but now attends Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, WA.

Kentucky is one of the three finalists for the five-star standout, along with Kansas and Oregon. Vanderbilt recently extended an offer to Stokes as well.

No. 1 overall recruit Tyran Stokes eyeing a college visit; frontrunner emerges

What Stokes is looking for in a school

In a previous interview with Rivals, Tyran Stokes discussed what he wants in a college program.

“I want to play for someone who really appreciates me outside of the court,” Stokes said previously. “Someone who is going to talk with me just about how things are going and not just talk basketball all the time. I’m looking for a home, a place that I’m going to feel comfortable.”

Stokes Scouting Report

“At first glance, with Tyran Stokes, you see that he has the optimal positional size, the explosive athleticism, and an ability to create advantages from multiple levels of the floor. So while he is still developing into a role as an alpha player, you see that he has the immediate framework to work with. A look across the 2026 class at this point and you quickly see the lack of star power that the 2025 cycle had. So with that, a lot of the players will need to continue developing various aspects of their games.

… Stokes is no different, as there are things he is going to have to continue working through to reach his highest top-end potential. We have already touched on the balance points to help more consistently make plays off movement. Also, finding a consistent motor will be big with him. However, given his intriguing feel and his natural tools, there are a couple of different pathways that are apparent for him.” – Rivals Jamie Shaw