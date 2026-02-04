Louisville commit Isaac Ellis wins MVP of Overtime Elite league

Class of 2027 combo guard Isaac Ellis has been named MVP of the Overtime Elite (OTE) league.

The 6-foot-1, three-star Louisville commit is currently averaging 29.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. He plays for Moravian Prep (NC), competing under the YNG Dreamerz name in the OTE league.

Ellis is the younger brother of South Carolina freshman guard Eli Ellis, who won the OTE MVP award in each of the previous two seasons. Isaac was originally committed to South Carolina before ultimately landing at Louisville.

According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Ellis is ranked No. 193 nationally in the 2027 class. He also checks in as the No. 6 combo guard and the No. 8 overall prospect in North Carolina.

Off the floor, Ellis has built a massive social media presence, with more than one million followers on TikTok and over 400,000 on Instagram.

More on Ellis

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw has evaluated Isaac Ellis on multiple occasions. He most recently saw him at the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach on New Year’s Eve and had this to say about his game:

It was the championship game of the Beach Ball Classic Prep Division and Moravian (NC) Prep went down 20-6 to start the game. Down at the half, they scratched and clawed their way back into the game. It was Louisville commit Isaac Ellis who set the tone. The 6-foot-1 point guard played with a calming nature, getting his team back into it by taking care of possessions and giving all out effort on the defensive end. There will be questions, but there will no doubting his competitive fire and his ability to lead. Ellis earned MVP of the Prep Division after finishing the title game with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals.

Additional information on OTE

OTE is a premier high school basketball league based in Atlanta. Its recent alumni include more than 50 current college players, like St. John’s Ian Jackson, Kansas’ Bryson Tiller, Kentucky’s Jasper Johnson, and Arkansas’ Meleek Thomas and Karter Knox, among others.

OTE has also produced notable NBA talent, including twins Amen and Ausar Thompson, along with Dom Barlow, Alex Sarr, and Rob Dillingham.