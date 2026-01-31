Michigan State lands commit No. 2 in the 2027 class from in-state OL Grant Adloff

At junior day last weekend Grant Rapids (Mich.) East Grand Rapids offensive lineman Grant Adloff visited Michigan State for junior day.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Adloff left East Lansing with a scholarship offer.

Less than a week later, head coach Pat Fitzgerald and offensive line coach Nick Tabacca were inside Adloff’s school. They left with the in-state road-grader’s commitment.

“It’s awesome,” East Grand Rapids head coach Josh Shattuck said. “That’s an awesome memory. To have the coaches there to see the excitement.”

Adloff becomes commit No. 2 for Fitzgerald and the Spartans in the 2027 class.

“Grant is a rare kid that is super polished which is usually something you see more in skill players on the high school level,” Shattuck said. “A lot of linemen are recruited on height and weight and rightfully so, but it’s hard to get polished (specifically) offensive linemen. I give credit to the guys that coached him but he’s such a natural. He plays low. He’s played low since he was 14. His first varsity game, his understanding leverage, great hips, ankle-mobility, he bends, all the things that usually takes a long time for high school offensive linemen to develop he’s just got.”

Fitzgerald is making an impression on everybody.

“Very straight forward, tons of passion and enthusiasm,” Shattuck said. “Obviously very excited about the opportunity at Michigan State and seems like a real genuine guy in the few interactions I’ve had.”